EcoR1 Capital LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 445,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

