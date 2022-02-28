EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases 2,139,461 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139,461 shares during the quarter. Gritstone bio makes up 2.1% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Gritstone bio worth $60,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gritstone bio by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $5.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $342.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.37. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

