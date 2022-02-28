EcoR1 Capital LLC Sells 1,433,326 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC cut its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433,326 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBTX stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

SBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

