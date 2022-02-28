Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 334.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of EPC opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

