Efinity (EFI) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.58 or 0.06752989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.14 or 0.99998460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002847 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

