Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,403,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,160,000 after purchasing an additional 295,518 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,415,472,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $248.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,103. The firm has a market cap of $237.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

