Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 638,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 531,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 462.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 364,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

EFC stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

