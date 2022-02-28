Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG opened at $66.84 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.