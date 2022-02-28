Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.46. Endava reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Endava by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Endava by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after buying an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,784. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

