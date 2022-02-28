Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1,830.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$904.18.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.37. 477,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,633. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.