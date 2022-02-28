Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 7,307,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,701. The stock has a market cap of $726.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

