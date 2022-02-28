Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. First Solar comprises 3.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 5,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

FSLR stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.