Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.