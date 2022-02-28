Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.