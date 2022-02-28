Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

