Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,045 shares of company stock valued at $22,550,618. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 198,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

