Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,626,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

