Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

EGLX opened at $2.81 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

