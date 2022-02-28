Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Position Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 521,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,814 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 25.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 59.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.40. 19,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

