EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.11. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

