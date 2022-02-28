EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $125.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

