EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 728.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 401,025 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.