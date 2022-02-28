EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after buying an additional 1,129,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.10 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

