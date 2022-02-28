EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,060,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $61.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH)
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.