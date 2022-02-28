Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

DRTT opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter worth $81,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

