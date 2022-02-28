Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ESS Tech Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ESS Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESS Tech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $4.46 on Monday. ESS Tech has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $5,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

