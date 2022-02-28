Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.47.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $148.94 on Monday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $208.83. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.