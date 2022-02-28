Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given New €105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €125.00 ($142.05) to €105.00 ($119.32) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

