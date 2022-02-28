Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

