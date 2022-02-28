Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $30.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $30.61 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 33.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

