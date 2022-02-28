Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,863 shares of company stock worth $3,646,292. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 909,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Evergy by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 612,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 222,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evergy by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after purchasing an additional 243,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

