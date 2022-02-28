Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.630 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.18. 34,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,168 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 568,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 243,592 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 612,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 222,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after buying an additional 215,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

