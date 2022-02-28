Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 272,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,306. The firm has a market cap of $263.11 million, a PE ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

