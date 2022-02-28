Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.13. 500,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $44.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

