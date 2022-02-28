Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Exelon stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.19. 458,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Exelon alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.