Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $473.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

