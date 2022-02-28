FairGame Market Capitalization Achieves $3.53 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. FairGame has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001516 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052468 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00291131 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

