Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.35. 122,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

