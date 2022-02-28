FIBOS Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One FIBOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $340,878.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00043079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.89 or 0.06777234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,314.31 or 0.99399173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

