FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

FibroGen stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 888,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,818. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FibroGen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

