FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 888,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,818. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.76). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 68,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FibroGen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

