FIDELIS iM LLC Makes New $23.18 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,176,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.41. 148,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.