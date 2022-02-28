Financial Advisors Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

