Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.13. 118,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.84. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

