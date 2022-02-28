Financial Analysis: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 8.65% 17.11% 12.62% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 163.36%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Tivic Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 3.13 $9.07 million $0.25 25.73 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 14.44 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Zynex beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Tivic Health Systems (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

