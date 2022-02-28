Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Financial Institutions worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

FISI opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $507.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Financial Institutions Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.