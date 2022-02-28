First Command Bank Has $35,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Command Bank lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $4.53 on Monday, reaching $61.52. 113,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

