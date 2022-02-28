First Command Bank Invests $73,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,847. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.