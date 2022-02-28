First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.30

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 123418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

