First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in R1 RCM by 5.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 126.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,105 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,915. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Cowen dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

